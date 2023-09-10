Car meet

 Ira Fortune poses with his 1965 Volkswagon Station Wagon Sunday at the Killeen Car Meet.

 Kevin Limiti | Herald

The hum of engines could be heard when entering the Killeen Special Events Center for Sunday’s Car Meet.

The thumping of rap music played in the background as more than 20 cars lined up Sunday morning with their owners wiping them down with rags for a last minute cleanup.

