The hum of engines could be heard when entering the Killeen Special Events Center for Sunday’s Car Meet.
The thumping of rap music played in the background as more than 20 cars lined up Sunday morning with their owners wiping them down with rags for a last minute cleanup.
One of the more unusual cars on display was a 1964 Volkswagen Station Wagon with the german words “Polizei” — meaning police — written on the side of the car.
Owner Ira Fortune said it’s a hobby of his to restore old Volkswagens.
“This was a rare car,” he said, explaining that he originally found this car in a ditch in Colorado. But he recognized that the car was designated with an S –which stands for Super–and understood its value.
The car, he said, was initially built as a police car with the back trunk of the car meant to house police dogs.
“This was built by the Germans,” Fortune said. “With a faster motor to catch old porsches.”
He said initially the car was supposed to be for the police only, but in 1966 they started releasing it without the special engine.
Meanwhile, William Rogers was working on a different Volkswagen: a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta. It was solid black including the front engine. But the back had something which Rogers said made it different: an air suspension system.
“I would say it makes it like a posturepedic feel,” he said.
Rogers says he was invited to the car meet.
“The car scene is recuperating from toxic gatekeepers,” he said, but explained that he though the Car Meet was turning out better than he expected.
“What’s already here is really high quality vehicles,” he said. “And a good variety too.”
In addition to the cars, there was a race track for children’s power wheels and a few food vendors attendees could enjoy.
