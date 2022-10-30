The carnival is in town and so are the ghouls! In honor of Halloween, Sunday was costume day and all attendees in costume got in for free.

Hosted by the Central Texas Exposition, the carnival will be in town until Nov. 5 and is set up in the parking area outside the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 S. W. S. Young Dr.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

