The carnival is in town and so are the ghouls! In honor of Halloween, Sunday was costume day and all attendees in costume got in for free.
Hosted by the Central Texas Exposition, the carnival will be in town until Nov. 5 and is set up in the parking area outside the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 S. W. S. Young Dr.
Organizers held a costume contest in four age categories. Winners received a packet of free tickets to the midway rides.
“Proceeds from these carnivals go to so many good causes,” said ‘Billy Bob’ one of the event’s organizers. He and others, including local personality Bear Jones, coordinate at the event which comes to Killeen three times a year.
“The next one will return in April,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.