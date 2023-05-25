The carnival opened for its 10-day run in Killeen at 6 p.m. Thursday night near the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South W.S. Young Drive.
According to officials, the carnival hours will depend on its popularity. Thursday, depending on the weather, the midway was expected to stay open until about 11 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday, the carnival will open at 3 p.m. and close about midnight. Next week, the carnival will open at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with the same hours next Friday and Saturday.
There is a $2 entry fee for all guests. All-access wristbands, which includes the entry fee, are $25 Monday through Thursday and $35 Friday through Sunday.
There are some special events planned as well. Both Fridays are Military appreciation nights. All military personnel with ID will pay no entry fee. Wristbands will still be required for admission on rides. Wednesday night is “Dollar Night.” Ride tickets may be purchased for $1 each. There will also be $1 hot dogs, pop corn and cokes.
“Guests may see Mr. Fox during the carnival,” according to Bear Jones, one of the organizers of the event. “You can take pictures with Mr. Fox, but we don’t know yet, which night that will be. Mr. Fox is a great draw for the kids.”
