carnival-4.jpg

Walter Lanier | Herald Carnival rides and concessions have been assembled in a lot of the Killeen Special Events Center for The Central Texas Exposition a day before the events opening.

The carnival opened for its 10-day run in Killeen at 6 p.m. Thursday night near the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South W.S. Young Drive.

According to officials, the carnival hours will depend on its popularity. Thursday, depending on the weather, the midway was expected to stay open until about 11 p.m.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.