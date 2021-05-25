The Killeen carnival went up again during the Killeen Rodeo last week and will be entertaining local residents through Memorial Day.
Bear Jones, the man in charge of the carnival for nearly a decade, said local residents can come by between now and Monday to enjoy rides, food and more at the Killeen Special Events Center on South W.S. Young Drive.
The carnival will be open starting at 6 p.m. nightly now through Friday, and 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday, and 5 to 11 p.m. on Monday, according to Jones.
Residents can buy a wristband for $20 through Thursday to ride as many rides as they like, and they can buy the same wristband for $25 Friday and $30 Saturday and Sunday. The price of the wristband is $15 on Monday.
If residents don’t want to buy a wristband, the price of admission is $2 and rides would be paid for separately at around $3 or $4 each time.
Wednesday night is “dollar night” where participants can pay $1 a piece for each ride. Popcorn, hot dogs and drinks are also $1 each.
Friday night is military night and those with a military ID get in free, but they would still have to pay for a wristband or for individual rides.
For more information, residents can call Jones at 254-681-3357.
