For 66 years, parishioners have worshiped at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen, but for the last 60 years, it has been in the same building.
On Saturday, around 80 parishioners gathered for an anniversary Mass on the 60th anniversary of the current sanctuary.
Bishop Joe Vásquez, bishop of the Diocese of Austin, served as the distinguished guest and preached the sermon.
“I preached about the history of this place, as to the church, Father (Francis) Weber, who was the founding pastor, (and to) the good work that has been done by Father Chris (Downey), as well,” Vásquez said. “And then to look (forward) ... because anniversaries are looking back, and they’re also looking forward.”
Downey has been the priest of the church for five years.
Downey said when he arrived at the church, he wanted the entire campus — which includes a school built in 1974 — to match the beauty of the sanctuary, 2903 E. Rancier Ave.
He said he has a vision for how to carry the church into the next 60 years, but he is honored to be able to preside over proceedings for a momentous time in the church’s history.
“I sometimes pray to the founding pastor here, Father Weber, because he was a man of great vision,” Downey said after the Mass. “The guy did incredible work, so, I mean, it’s big shoes to fill with a guy like that, so I just kind of want to carry on the spirit of him ... and I know he’s praying for me now.”
Following the Mass, Vásquez and Downey blessed and dedicated a grotto built by parishioner Jose Angel Soto. Inside the grotto is a statue of the Virgin Mary, the mother of Jesus.
History
The sanctuary was dedicated on Sept. 5, 1960, by the Most Rev. Louis Reicher, who was bishop of the Diocese of Austin at the time.
Before that, a rapidly growing congregation that sometimes waited an hour prior to Mass to secure a seat forced church leadership to pursue a larger building.
Ground breaking for the new sanctuary began June 23, 1959, with a projected cost of $192,827.
The congregation continued to grow rapidly until around 1962 when the population of Killeen was approximately 28,000.
Newly constructed family quarters on Fort Hood meant many of the newcomers were staying on post. The Army also provided more Catholic chaplains.
When the church began, around 80% of the members were active-duty military. The number of them began to decline, which brought rise to the number of retired military, and more permanent parishioners.
