With the theme "Diversity is our Superpower!" the city of Killeen is celebrating its different cultures today at the Killeen Special Events Center.
The International Festival and Art Show is expected to continue at the venue, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, until around 5 p.m. with live entertainment from different cultural groups, food and vendors.
"You know, this town is like an international town with so many soldiers, families coming here," said Lisa Humphreys, president of the Killeen Sister Cities, Osan, Korea Committee, Inc.
The committee was formed in 1993 under the direction of the Killeen City Council, and in 1996, it formed a sister city relationship with Osan, South Korea.
Humphreys said the purpose of the annual event is to showcase the rich culture of Killeen to those who may not be familiar with it.
"When it comes down to it, we're all one," said Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra. "You know, we're all connected in one way or another."
Segarra read a proclamation to kick off the festival.
"It just kind of lets people know who we really are; we're a city that is very diverse," Segarra said. "And within that diversity, we get to learn a lot about different cultures."
Some of the vendors set up at the festival were of Japanese culture and Hawaiian culture.
Among those who attended the event were Azalea Butler, William Milner and Sandra Frazier.
Butler is Milner's granddaughter, and Frazier is a close friend.
"Everybody can join in and be one family - one big family - or whatever the opportunity is or whatever the event is," Frazier said. "We should support one another."
At the beginning of the festival, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9192 of Killeen, posted the colors of the American flag and the South Korean flag.
Color guard members were: Marty Martinez, Guadalupe Lopez, Dennis Butler and Post Commander David Reese.
Park Chom sang the national anthems of both the United States and South Korea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.