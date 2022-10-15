culture 2.JPG

Anitra Hicks, a local artist with works and performances online, performs at Saturday's Culture on the Square in downtown Killeen.

Culture on the Square, a semi-annual celebration of Killeen’s diverse community hosted by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce (IBCC), kicked off Saturday afternoon in downtown Killeen to the sound of local performers and the buzz of conversation.

IBCC president Ronnie Russell said Saturday that the event is an opportunity to “see past where we are to where we want to go.”

culture 1.JPG

13-year-olds Aveon Allen, left, and Robert Riley, right, sip on a cold drink after performing at Saturday's Culture on the Square event.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

