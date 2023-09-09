Killeen-area residents scored a good time at the city’s annual Touchdown in Downtown event Saturday to celebrate the start of football season.
Dozens of food and market vendors lined North Fourth Street as residents mingled about, some sporting the jerseys or apparel of their favorite teams.
On one side of the event, Jaeden Johnson, dressed in a Dallas Cowboys shirt, slung the pigskin around, aiming to hit animated wide receivers of a blowup football-throwing game.
Also decked out in Cowboys gear, Jaeden’s father, Aaron, said the downtown event was a good one.
“We like it; it’s something cool for the family to come our and do,” Aaron Johnson said. “You kind of get to celebrate; it’s a great time of year right now.”
NCAA football started the weekend of Labor Day, and the NFL started its regular season Thursday with a full slate of games scheduled Sunday and Monday.
In one of the alleys off of Fourth Street, William Spotts and his father, William III, engaged in a rousing game of giant chess, each of them carefully plotting their moves.
“They play chess just about every week when we go out to the Phantom (Warrior) Brewery here in town,” said Kendal Spotts, the younger William’s mother and the older William’s wife.
Kendal explained that they sort of happened upon the downtown event.
“There’s a restaurant that’s right here on the square that we wanted to go to for dinner, but they’re closed and I see why,” she said, laughing and pointing back to the street where the festivities continued.
The City of Killeen started the Touchdown in Downtown event a year ago and has hosted several events over the past couple of years in downtown.
