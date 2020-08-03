This week is recognized as National Farmers Market Week, and the Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will mark the occasion Tuesday, according to a news release from the city.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra will present a proclamation at 4 p.m. There will also be entertainment and a prize drawing.
Downtown Killeen Farmers Market is open Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and 8th Street.
Local farmers, bakers and specialty product makers sell their goods like fruits and vegetables, eggs, pastries, honey, spices, sauces and even dog treats. About 20 vendors participate each week.
Vendors interested in joining the Downtown Killeen Farmers Market are encouraged to call Killeen Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
