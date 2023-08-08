The Central Texas community is rallying around the family of musician Jarin Thomas Cole, who was better known as JC Stringz, days after his death.
A graduate of Harker Heights High School in 2019, the 22-year-old musician died on Aug. 2, 2023. He was born May 23, 2001.
Cole was a fixture at local venues, often performing at places such as Dead Fish Grill in Belton where he played his violin to a room of dancing attendees just last month.
Cole was a senior at Berklee College of Music, a prestigious music school in Boston, and was on track to graduate in May 2024, according to a recent report from Fox 44, a Waco-based TV station.
Cole told the Herald in July 2022 while performing at a “Jazz Under the Stars” event at Camp Caylor in Copperas Cove that he would return to the Killeen area and play during his breaks from Berklee.
“I am enjoying it out there, but I am happy to be home for the break doing some side gigs and doing what I love to do the most; and that is playing music and making people smile,” Cole said following his performance at Camp Caylor on July 30, 2022.
According to the intro on his JC Stringz Facebook page, which has more than 3,400 followers, Cole “was a gifted strings musician who lived life to the fullest.”
In 2019, as a high school senior, Cole was named an Incredible Kid. The Herald reported then that his mother, Tina, wrote on his nomination form that he started the Blues Under the Stars Concert in the city of Killeen and received donations from businesses, friends, and family members that he later gave to a community member who needed it.
Cole also reportedly frequented area nursing homes, where he would play music for the elderly residents.
He also attended the School of Rock in Austin from the age of 10 to the age of 18. School of Rock Austin offers in-person and online music lessons for students of all ages, according to its Facebook page.
The music school shared a video of Cole performing the song “Hallelujah” on violin during a show in 2015.
Cole’s cause of death has not been released.
Funeral services for Cole will be 11 a.m. Friday at Greater Vision Community Church, 2000 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. He will be interred following the service at Killeen Memorial Park.
According to posts from family members on the musician’s Facebook page, those who attend the service are encouraged to wear blue or white, but black is also appropriate.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
