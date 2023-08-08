JC Stringz

Local musician Jarin Cole - JC Stringz - plays before a crowd of customers Sunday at BIG Hoss BBQ in south Killeen in 2019. He died last week at the age of 22. Funeral services will be held Friday.

 Herald | File

The Central Texas community is rallying around the family of musician Jarin Thomas Cole, who was better known as JC Stringz, days after his death.

A graduate of Harker Heights High School in 2019, the 22-year-old musician died on Aug. 2, 2023. He was born May 23, 2001.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.