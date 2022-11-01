Community graphic

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking event on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive in Killeen.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet other local business leaders, talk about their business and exchange business cards, all during a luncheon provided by AdventHealth, Centex Technologies and T&C Turo-Turo Express.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

