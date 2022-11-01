The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking event on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive in Killeen.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet other local business leaders, talk about their business and exchange business cards, all during a luncheon provided by AdventHealth, Centex Technologies and T&C Turo-Turo Express.
“This is one of the area’s most efficient ways to meet and connect with other business professionals,” the Chamber said in a news release Sunday.
The luncheon is also an opportunity for smaller or newer businesses to pitch their services to more established businesses in the area.
The cost to attend is $5 for current Chamber members, or $10 for non-chamber members.
For more information on the networking event or to RSVP, contact Nichole Anderson at 254-526-9551 or email nichole@killeenchamber.com.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
