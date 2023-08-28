Banquet

Former Killeen Mayor and state Rep. Scott Cosper, left, receives the Roy J. Smith Award from the previous year’s recipient, Pat Kauffman, at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet in 2020.

 File Photo

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 90th annual banquet next month.

The Sept. 21 banquet will feature Adriana Cruz, executive director of the Economic Development and Tourism Office of Gov. Greg Abbott, as its keynote speaker, according to a news release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.