The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 90th annual banquet next month.
The Sept. 21 banquet will feature Adriana Cruz, executive director of the Economic Development and Tourism Office of Gov. Greg Abbott, as its keynote speaker, according to a news release.
“Our Annual Banquet is a great, beautiful celebration of our investors,” Rebekah Moon, vice president of Investor Services at the chamber, said in the release. “Remembering all of the things they have accomplished, and how they helped drive initiatives of the Killeen Chamber for the past year.”
The banquet will invite chamber members, community leaders, representatives from Fort Cavazos, VIPs from the community and government and others to the event.
The news release calls the banquet the area’s most prestigious event for the business community.
“It is a chance to tell stories that haven’t been told, see friends who have been busy shaping their business and reflect together on this great region,” Moon said. “It is a charge to always continue toward community greatness, and the best way to do that is together.”
The banquet will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept 21., at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The dinner will be served by Let Us Do the Cooking catering service. Awards will be presented after the dinner. The dress code is business formal.
