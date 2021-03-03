Killeen chamber to host post-storm webinar with city

In the aftermath of the recent weather system, Killeen residents will have the chance to share input with city officials.
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will host a webinar, “Weathering the Storm,” with City Manager Kent Cagle, Fire Chief Jim Kubinski and Public Works Director Danielle Singh at 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.
“Staff will discuss how the City of Killeen weathered the recent winter storm,” the release said. “Major public safety, infrastructure and service delivery impacts challenged the staff and the public. City leaders will share details of the work they did and discuss how they will prioritize the work ahead to give citizens insight into what they can expect from their city in disaster response and recovery.”
The video can be viewed on the GKCC Facebook page: Facebook.com/killeenchamber. For more information, contact Jennifer Hetzel, jennifer@killeenchamber.com, or 254.526.9551.
