Killeen Fire Department crews responded to a fire which appears to have been originated in one of the seven portable toilets behind the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce downtown building just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to city officials.

Fire crews received multiple calls about the plastic porta-potties on fire at 6:43 p.m. and they arrived on scene at 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive by 6:46 p.m. Firefighters had the flames under control by 6:58 p.m., according to a city news release.

