Killeen Fire Department crews responded to a fire which appears to have been originated in one of the seven portable toilets behind the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce downtown building just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to city officials.
Fire crews received multiple calls about the plastic porta-potties on fire at 6:43 p.m. and they arrived on scene at 1 Santa Fe Plaza Drive by 6:46 p.m. Firefighters had the flames under control by 6:58 p.m., according to a city news release.
“Due to the calls from citizens and the quick response from our firefighters, damage was contained,” Fire Chief Jim Kubinski said. “While the damage is significant, it could have been just worst.”
According to the release, the response team included 23 personnel, three engines, one heavy rescue truck with tower ladders, one ambulance, two battalion chiefs and two EMS supervisors.
“This is a terribly unfortunate issue, but the good thing is that there was no one in the building,” said Scott Connell, president and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to working with the City of Killeen on the safest way to move forward.”
There were no injuries, officials said. The Killeen Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
Building officials planned to assess the building Wednesday morning to determine if it is habitable, according to city officials.
Connell and others were able to get inside the damaged building for a brief period Wednesday morning to retrieve some personal items, Connell said about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
“The building has been secured and we will continue with business remotely,” Connell said. He attributed the ability of Chamber employees to work from home to preparations made during COVID restrictions.
“We are working out the details of daily operations, including phone service,” Connell said. “We will know more after officials have completed their investigation.”
