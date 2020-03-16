The city of Killeen Monday listed the city’s response to the coronavirus.
The actions included changes to events and other programs the city had scheduled.
City spokeswoman Hilary Shine said the city is currently taking these actions:
Additional cleaning of public facilities
Waiting area spacing for social distancing where possible
Cancellation of city-sponsored events with expected attendance of 50 or more
Cancellation of public/private events at city properties with expected attendance of 50 or more; staff will be contacting organizers for rescheduling
Facility and program changes:
Public Meetings:
March 17 City Council Workshop will continue as planned, but the public is reminded that it can be viewed live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 or at KilleenTexas.gov
March 19 Senior Citizens Advisory Board Meeting canceled
Killeen Municipal Court: Court cases scheduled March 16 through May 1 are canceled and will be rescheduled. Appearances for citations can be made by the listed date by email to municipalcourt@killeentexas.gov or phone at 254-501-7850
The Bob Gilmore Senior Center and the Lions Club Park Senior Center will both be closed until further notice, according to the news release.
The Family Recreation Center will be open with reduced hours and programs. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Daycare services, the open gym and group fitness classes are cancelled until further notice, according to the release.
The Killeen Community Center will be open with reduced hours and programs. The hours will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The open gym for basketball and pickleball is closed and gym reservations and room reservations for more than 50 people are cancelled, according to the release.
All adult and youth sports leagues are suspended until further notice.
The public libraries will be closed until further notice but curbside service for checking out materials is available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling the Main Library at 254-501-8996 or Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7871. Residents can also use downloadable resources at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries.
The lobby for utility collections will remain open for establishing new accounts and transferring service, but all payments should be made using the drive-through lanes or online at KilleenTexas.gov/UtilityCollection, according to the release.
Closures, amended hours and cancellations are in concert with federal, state and county guidance to limit the exposure of public and staff, Shine said in her news release. It also allows more thorough cleaning and maintenance of city facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses, according to the release.
The city is establishing a webpage at ReadyKilleen.org that will contain important information and resources related to the COVID-19 situation. It will be updated regularly to keep the public informed. The information will also be shared through the city’s social media outlets.
