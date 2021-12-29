The Killeen Chapter of NAACP is planning on celebrating the Black educators of Killeen, such as Killeen ISD’s first Black female principal Alice W. Douse and Killeen’s first Black educator Doc Jackson, according to the local chapter.
The event will be on Feb. 11 and will be at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church on 4201 Zephyr Road in Killeen,
If readers would like to know more information, they can email TaNeika Driver-Moultrie at tnd2475@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.