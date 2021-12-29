black history

The Killeen Chapter of NAACP is planning on celebrating the Black educators of Killeen, such as Killeen ISD’s first Black female principal Alice W. Douse and Killeen’s first Black educator Doc Jackson, according to the local chapter.

The event will be on Feb. 11 and will be at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church on 4201 Zephyr Road in Killeen,

If readers would like to know more information, they can email TaNeika Driver-Moultrie at tnd2475@gmail.com

