The Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association Genevieve Chapter 94 hosted a 5-kilometer run/walk fundraiser celebrating Texas Women’s Veteran’s Day at Lions Club Park in Killeen on Saturday.
The association is a congressionally chartered nonprofit organization committed to furthering the welfare of veterans through the support of the local community and volunteering with the Veterans Affairs.
Clarice Swimpson, a member of the Texas Chapter of the association, said the organization helps veterans, conducts community services, and supports the VA in Temple. She said the chapter also actively recruits new women into the organization because of the unique challenges women veterans encounter.
“We go through and make everybody aware that we are still here, and we served just like everybody else,” Swimpson said.
Swimpson said there is a lot of focus on male veterans’ concerns and recognition, but attention on female veterans is increasing through advertisement and community outreach and events like the 5K.
“Slowly but surely, we are coming out; today was our anniversary,” Swimpson said.
Proceeds from the race registration fee and other fundraisers benefit local organizations, charities and fund scholarships.
“(Funds) go back into stuff like Bingo for Groceries for the Lion Club senior citizens, and we donate money to schools for free lunches,” Swimpson said. “We do a scholarship every year. Last year we gave two scholarships to two men and two young ladies.”
Swimpson said she wanted people to know that the organization supports veterans from all branches of the military and the local communities.
“We do work throughout the community, so come out and give us a chance,” Swimpson said. “If you’re a veteran, there might be some benefits that you don’t even know about, and we can bring you up to snuff on everything.”
Charlene Barnes, who volunteers at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, said she participated in the event because she is a veteran and feels the organization provides a good support group.
“It’s a good support group to meet people, to get out and do things to stay healthy spiritually, mentally and help the community,” Barnes said. “That’s what keeps me going, is giving back to my community.”
The event included a raffle ticket sale providing participants an opportunity to win food baskets from local merchants, a balloon release honoring every military branch of service, and the presentation of a $750 scholarship to local student Mara-Kay Gutierrez, who will be attending Yale University.
