With high school graduation just around the corner, the Killeen Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma lend their hand to a few soon to be high school graduates and getting them suits.
“Just because you can show up to a job interview in whatever, does it mean you have to show up in a pair of jogging pants or shorts?” Warrick Craig, a member of Killeen Chapter Phi Beta Sigma, said to a group of young men in New York Fashions on Friday.
The young men are set to graduate from high school and as a way to help them out, Phi Beta Sigma held an event to purchase them their first suits for graduation.
“We are about dressing for success,” Craig said.
The young men went off into the store along with their parents to pick out their suits.
18-year-old Elijah Preslar says that he’s planning on getting into culinary at Texas State Technical College.
“I heard it’s pretty hands on so that’s why I wanted to go there,” Preslar said. Preslar said that he’s going for a burgandy suit.
Soon to be Ellison graduate Tuscalossa Dayan says that he’s going to straight into college and is going to study aerospace engineering.
“Looks like we’re in the Steve Harvey section here,” Elliot Mars said with a laugh. Mars’ son Elijah Pettus-Mars is graduating but says he hasn’t picked out a college just yet.
“Just go to college and play ball,” Pettus-Mars said.
New York Fashions owner Ramesh Ramchandani was helping out Adiel Rivera with picking a suit jacket. Rivera said that he’s going to college for real estate and business.
“They wanted to do something for the young kids coming up and I told them that I wanted to help out,” Ramchandani said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.