A review of the Killeen City Charter originally slated for Thursday has been moved to a 5 p.m. workshop on Monday.
According to Mayor Jose Segarra during Tuesday’s three-minute special Killeen City Council workshop, the discussion has been rescheduled to a Monday workshop after several City Council members approached City Manager Kent Cagle requesting the date change.
Segarra did not say which council members requested the change, only that he received unanimous availability for a Monday workshop.
Segarra also explained that the item appeared on the Tuesday workshop to give proper notice of the change.
Discussion on Monday will revolve around a three-part review of the city’s charter — the first of many such meetings. The City Council will review and recommend changes to Articles I, II, and XII of the city charter.
The articles provide for incorporation, scope of power and ethics.
The review is an opportunity that only comes around every two years. It is unknown if a particular council member requested the charter review, or if it is simply procedural.
The charter review is a lengthy process that typically concludes with a ratification or disapproval of proposed changes at the May city election.
Until then, however, the City Council will make motions of direction regarding requested changes, which the city staff will attempt to implement, bringing back those adapted charter sections for review.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
