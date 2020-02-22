Around 20 cars from different decades were parked at the Chick-fil-a in Killeen Saturday for a car show hosted by the chicken sandwich restaurant.
Amanda Larson is the marketing director for the Killeen Chick-fil-a and she organized the car show to draw more men to the restaurant for breakfast.
“We wanted to bring more families together on Saturday mornings to enjoy breakfast at Chick-fil-a, enjoy cars; you can drool over breakfast and cars at Chick-fil-a,” Larson said. “A lot of families have a lot of free time on the weekends as versus during the week so we’re trying to gear these events towards the weekend so that everybody has the opportunity to attend.”
Tom Rice brought a 1959 Chevy truck to the car show.
“It’s fun to look at the cars and stuff ... and everybody else brings out the old stuff, it’s just cool,” Rice said. “I think it’s good for the community. Everybody is out here in the morning, the kids see the old cars and cool stuff and it’s just good for everybody.”
Earl Crebo took his grandson to the car show to show him the cars that he fell in love with growing up.
“We need (events like these) people need to reconnect with the community instead of being so independent and individualistic that they don’t have social skills,” Crebo said. “Life is all about people … it’s not about stuff.”
Zachary Crebo, Earl Crebo’s grandson, had never been to a car show before.
“It’s cool to see them because you don’t see these just driving around,” he said.
