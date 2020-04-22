Killeen police said the fatal shot that caused the death of a 5-year-old child in Killeen on Tuesday was accidental.
Officers with the police department arrived at the 4500 block of Alan Kent around 11:25 a.m. to find an unresponsive male and first responders performed life saving measures, according to a news release from the police department.
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced the child dead at 12:03 p.m.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Victims Unit through their preliminary investigation found that the child obtained a loaded firearm within the residence and caused their own death, KPD said in the Wednesday news release.
“Autopsy results are pending and detectives continue their investigation,” said KPD Cmdr. Ronnie Supak in the release. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”
The department told the Herald it would not release the name of the child, per KPD policy.
