After 14 years of service, a Killeen childcare business has decided to close its doors for good today due to a mixture of economic and pandemic related problems, according to the owner.
X-Pressions Learning Center will be host a farewell celebration Friday at 4:30 p.m. for current and past employees and customers to celebrate the center’s long run. There will be food, music and a few games. The celebration will be held at the center at 3121 Commerce Drive.
Center Director Anthony Vaughters, who also owns the business, said the issues he was facing has hit every local business in the area very hard.
“We all lost staff, lost customers, and we all had to decide to close our businesses to personal or mandatory quarantine. It’s been very challenging to stay open when you have all those dynamics happening at the same time,” Vaughters said. “Financially, it’s been a big hit because we went from working with on average 115 to 120 kids before the pandemic to 60 kids at any given time. Some days its 30 kids, some days its 60 kids. Then finding personnel people wanting to work in childcare and who are trained to work in childcare has been difficult.”
When it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19, the center did everything it could, he said.
“Many businesses are working extra hard to triple sanitize and keep things safe. We just don’t have that 1,2,3 answer on how to avoid COVID as whole,” Vaughters said.
The center helped all 10 of the current employees to find jobs with other childcare facilities in the area, as well as get the current parents and children set up with other local daycare providers.
“I have no children or employees that will be lost of left in the dust,” Vaughters said.
The director said that though he is sad to close the center’s doors, he is excited for the opportunities to come. He has started a new business called Thunder and Lighting Professional Development Training which will officially open Monday.
“I will be training staff members of other facilities in the community on proper and safe childcare,” Vaughters said. “I am already a master level trainer through the State of Texas, so I’m just transitioning from working in childcare to solely training as my sole business.”
His new business currently does not have a location but has applied for grants in order to have a physical training center students can go to. A website is being built and will become live around the company’s official opening, Vaughters said.
