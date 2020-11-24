The 58th annual Killeen Christmas Parade is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 in downtown Killeen. Parade entries will be accepted through Nov. 30.
The parade will be in “reverse” this year which means parade entries will have an assigned spot during the event and spectators will drive by them along the parade route, according to a city news release.
The parade theme is “Parks on Ice,” and entries are encouraged to incorporate it in their displays.
Floats, decorated vehicles and performing groups are welcome. All entries must be decorated on both sides and must contain at least 500 self-powered lights.
Parade entries may elect to be judged in the categories of best non-profit, best commercial or best entertaining group or may participate without competing, according to the release.
The parade entry form and complete rules and regulations are available online at KilleenTexas.gov/Rec. The completed entry form, announcer script and $25 entry fee must be received at the Family Recreation Center by 5 p.m. Nov. 30.
