A new outreach ministry of Central Christian Church is looking to strengthen the bond between potential volunteers and organizations that need them for various projects or events.
The church recently launched Central Station Volunteers, headed by Marlo Vega, and initiated a partnership with Killeen ISD.
“We can get so much done in less time if we actually work together,” Vega said in a Zoom call Tuesday. “On top of that, we can actually create better relationships.”
According to Angenet Wilkerson, community relations director for Killeen ISD, how it works is a student — or any volunteer — will register with Central Station Volunteers and be presented with a list of opportunities to serve in a volunteer capacity that suits their talents, needs, interests and schedule.
“What we found is that there is a disconnect — you have a disconnect between those who need service and those who want to perform service,” Wilkerson said in the Zoom call.
Wilkerson and Vega both said the program will be beneficial to students primarily because they typically need the service hours for a variety of reasons, such as for school organizations or to bolster a resume.
“Everything in our city revolves around school districts — in most cities — because that’s where the families are; that’s where the children are,” Vega said.
Wilkerson referred to Central Station Volunteers as “the beginning.”
“This is the beginning of something great,” she said. “It has awesome potential, and Killeen ISD is going to benefit from having one place where our students can go to gather information about service opportunities.
“Serving your community helps students to be well-rounded.”
Central Station Volunteers is not for students and their families, however. Vega explained that many programs are geared toward newcomers to the area, including Fort Cavazos.
Vega said she attended a religious symposium at Fort Cavazos and spoke with a chaplain who said the post processes thousands of new soldiers and families.
“The parents — or the spouses — don’t automatically have job opportunities right away, or they haven’t made the arrangement, but they’re getting settled and they want to get to know the community in which they live,” Vega said.
The program also will connect the public with scholarship, apprenticeship and soft-skill class opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.