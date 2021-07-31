Two separate organizations held food giveaways in the same location Saturday in downtown Killeen.
Volunteers with Revive Outreach, a ministry of Revive Worship Center, and local nonprofit AR Kares 4 All, braved the sweltering heat to help those in need within the community in the parking lot of the former H-E-B store in downtown Killeen.
Revive Outreach has been doing its food and clothes giveaway on the last Saturday of every month for about five years, according to Maria Galletti, one of the leader’s of the ministry.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Galletti said volunteers would normally meet at the Killeen soup kitchen.
Now, they meet there for about an hour before normally getting to the parking lot of the former H-E-B around 11 a.m.
“Throughout the pandemic, people scattered out, so they’re not going there anymore, so that’s why they come here,” Galletti said.
During the giveaway, people from around the area can get free clothes and a free meal.
All of the donations and money used to purchase food is provided by members of the ministry, which is about 28 people.
The group will normally make between 70 to 100 meals.
Food served Saturday was rice and chickpeas, barbecue chicken, macaroni salad, a bag of chips and a drink.
“Really what we want to show them is that we do care for them,” Galletti said of the heart of the ministry. “And we’re blessed, why not bless others?”
AR Kares 4 All
Maricello Brown, founder of AR Kares 4 All, had a similar outlook to the reason for his organization’s food giveaways.
“It’s been a great blessing,” Brown said Saturday. “You know, it’s what we prayed for, and we’re hoping to be able to do more.”
Brown said when his organization began doing food giveaways on a monthly basis around Thanksgiving in 2020, it could serve around 100 to 150 families.
Now, it can serve around 250 families.
AR Kares 4 All has been setting up in the former H-E-B parking lot monthly since Thanksgiving.
“For us, we’re just doing our part,” Brown said. “But it’s a blessing that God is using us in this community to do our part.”
Brown said that giving away the food is doing something right for the people that they live with.
“We all live in the city, we make money in the city, and we should be able to give back,” he said.
Brown founded AR Kares 4 All in 2020.
Normally, when someone gets a food box, they will get canned foods, nonperishable goods, water, juice rice, fruit and sometimes frozen chicken.
For more on AR Kares 4 All, follow Brown on Facebook. He will update when the giveaways are scheduled.
