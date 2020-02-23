Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church, the oldest African American Baptist Church in Killeen, celebrated BLack History Month on Sunday with a special service and special guests, and dozens of congregants of the church were in attendance.
Hosting the sermon was Pastor Matthew M. Lubin Sr. with Macedonia Baptist Church in Abilene.
The soloist was Lisa Tillis.
Before the sermon began, the church choir sang several songs, including "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
As Simmonsville Pastor Winfred Tyler stood to introduce Lubin to the congregation, he said, "We are looking for God to bless us in a higher way today."
After Lubin spoke the celebration moved to the Harker Heights Stewart C. Meyer Public Library, where a special luncheon was held.
