Dozens dressed in native garbs of their respective nations Saturday as the Killeen Seventh-day Adventist Church celebrated the diversity and culture among its membership during its annual International Sabbath Celebration.
Beginning with a parade of nations, members carried the flag of their native land to the front — 31 flags in total.
Mike Fortune, the senior pastor of the church, explained after the service why it is important to celebrate the diversity of the church.
“God didn’t create cookie-cutter Christians,” he said. “He created diversity — ever since the very beginning of the Bible. So, when at the end of the Bible, he celebrates every tribe, nation, language and people, the church should reflect that.
“When we do that and remember our creator, it brings not only joy, but all these diverse gifts — those are the things that people bring.”
During the service, church members prayed in their native tongues, Max and Dianne Gucake spoke about their native country (the Republic of Fiji), and Robert and Debbie Brock spoke of their missionary work on the continent of Africa — primarily of the first part of that journey when they were in the Republic of Zaire (now, the Democratic Republic of Congo).
Native tongues represented in prayer were Twi, representing Ghana; Spanish, representing Bolivia; Burmese, representing Burma; Samoan, representing Samoa; Akan, representing Ghana; Portuguese, representing Brazil; and English, representing the United States of America.
“We love that verse in Revelation 14:6 that says that ‘God will have a movement of people of every tribe, nation, language and people,’” Fortune said. “So, when I see it reflected on the faces of people inside the church, it brings joy to my heart that we’re already doing that.”
Fortune has pastored the church since November 2022.
Following the church service, members and guests gathered for an international potluck with dishes from each of the 31 countries.
“That’s the promise — that the potluck is as diverse as the parade of nations,” Fortune said.
