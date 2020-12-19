Faith Point Church in Killeen collected toys Saturday in preparation for its annual Christmas Eve Community Party, which begins at 6 p.m. at the church.
The church’s community outreach pastor, Cecil Bowles, said Saturday that 2020 is the 16th year the church has held the party. All other years, the event was held in a vacant lot on Dimple Street in downtown Killeen.
As a contingent of church members, along with representatives of Buddy’s Home Furnishings, stayed back at the church, Bowles and other members canvassed the surrounding neighborhoods, handing out flyers for the event.
“It’s important for the church to realize that we are the community; we’re not just serving the community, we’re not just in the community, but we are the community,” Bowles said as he and one of his daughters handed out flyers on Nicholas Street.
The party will be at the church, 1826 Stagecoach Road, Killeen.
“It will look like a party,” Bowles said. “... It’ll be very festive.”
There will be bounce houses, face painting, caroling, cookies, brownies, hot cocoa, coffee and even an appearance from Santa.
“We have this to celebrate the birth of Christ and to bring the story of Christmas to our community, but we have a good time doing it,” Bowles said of the purpose of the annual event.
Alejandro Carrera, a manager of Buddy’s Home Furnishings in Seguin, said he wanted to help Bowles out with the toy drive, since the church was not holding its weekly toy drives outside of a local retailer.
“I went to the Dimple Street (party) three years in a row now — that’s really what got me,” Carrera said. “And, I just wanted to see that continue on.”
Carrera said he helped another organization put on a toy drive in Seguin last week that had a good response.
Every toy donated equaled a raffle ticket to win either a TV, a speaker or a deep freeze from Buddy’s Home Furnishings.
The church also provided barbecue sandwiches for those who came by to donate.
