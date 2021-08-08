Those in need of school supplies can get some from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen, in the pavilion near the skate park.
Each child will receive one backpack, and each child must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. Social distancing is recommended.
The school supply giveaway is being hosted by Kingdom of Judah Ministries International.
For those wishing to donate supplies, the church will accept donations the day of at the park. Otherwise, to coordinate a pick-up or drop-off for the supplies, call Evangelist Roxanne Gibson at 737-843-8525 or 254-285-9088.
