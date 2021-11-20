Organizers of an annual Feed the 5,000 event experienced something similar to an account recorded in the Bible Saturday evening.
As is outlined in the Bible, Jesus blessed two fish and five loaves of bread and the food multiplied. Something similar happened at Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen.
“Last year, we had 13 semis,” said Rob Hall, a member of the church and director of the church’s food bank. “This year — with all the shortages going on — on Friday, they said all we were going to get was six. And today, we ended up with 10. So God has definitely provided.”
Robert Smith, who operates a food bank in Fairfield and partners with Destiny to help with the event, expanded on that.
“Less trucks but more items on those trucks,” he said. “There wasn’t a truck that wasn’t completely full.”
As such, the church had enough food to give to the largest number of people it has seen in the six-year history of the event: 28,000.
The church had 7,000 boxes and estimated with the amount of food, each box could feed four people.
The event has grown every year since its inception.
“Well, you know, it’s just something that kind of we were wanting to do, and out of the passage of the Bible where Jesus fed 5,000 — plus women and children,” said Chad Rowe, pastor of Destiny. “... So that’s kind of where we were led by God to kind of do that. And, man, our first year we went past 5,000, and every year, it’s just surpassed.”
Jesus’ feeding the multitude miracle is found in all four gospels of the Bible: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
While the boxes did have some Thanksgiving items in them, the food giveaway means much more than that.
“It’s our way every year to give back to the community and then also help those that could potentially ... this is their meal; this is what’s going to get them through maybe a few days, or a week, and so, if we could do our little part, we feel like it’s something we could do and we want our church and everybody involved in it,” Rowe said.
Inside the boxes were lots of dry goods such as canned goods, green beans and noodles. Everyone also got some drinks, breads, pastries and snacks.
“It’s about 40 to 50 pounds per person,” Smith said. “So it’ll hold them for a while.”
Along with feeding more people than ever before, Smith said more people volunteered to help than in the past years.
“The amazing thing is people are coming that needed food last year and the year before,” Smith said. “They say, ‘We don’t need food. We just want to put our hands to what you’re doing. We appreciate what you did for us last year.’”
Destiny operates its own food bank two days a week at its property, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive.
It is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Currently, the food bank is feeding around 6,000 people per month, Hall explained.
The church does not have any requirements for getting food from the food bank, nor does it limit how many times anyone can come per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.