A church in central Killeen gave away clothes to those in need in its parking lot on Saturday, all for free.
Miesha Williams, a minister and outreach director at True Deliverance Ministries International, said the clothing giveaway is something the church tries to do every quarter.
“The vision of our apostle is to reach the community,” Williams said Saturday as volunteers were sorting through clothes and organizing them on several tables.
The apostle, or pastor, of the church is Sadallie Cole, Williams said.
One of the volunteers sorting through clothes was Paula Hardin, a member of the church, who has only been with the church for about three weeks.
“This is my first time at an outreach ministry (with the church),” Hardin said.
One of the things that drew her to helping with the clothing giveaway ministry was what is on one of the church’s signs.
“As our sign says, all souls matter,” Hardin said.
Williams said outreach ministries such as the clothing giveaway are a means to accomplish the ultimate goal of the church.
“In order to reach the soul, you have to reach the need,” she said.
The church had clothes for men, women and children. It also had a few pairs of shoes, belts and other miscellaneous knick-knacks.
The church is also planning a free barbecue outreach event for one day in September.
