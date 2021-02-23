Hard work

Volunteer Kingsley Achu spends a warm afternoon loading hundereds of boxes of food into the backs of cars during a food giving event at Destiny Outreach Center In Killeen May 28th 2020

 Mike Bartoszek

Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen is receiving a semi load of food today and will be handing it out at the church to those in need.

Many stores have been short on necessary food items following Winter Storm Uri, so the church posted on their Facebook page they were looking to assist those who most need it.

The church will begin handing out the supplies at 4 p.m. today until they run out. Destiny World Outreach Center is located at 101 North W.S. Young Drive.

