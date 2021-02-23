Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen is receiving a semi load of food today and will be handing it out at the church to those in need.
Many stores have been short on necessary food items following Winter Storm Uri, so the church posted on their Facebook page they were looking to assist those who most need it.
The church will begin handing out the supplies at 4 p.m. today until they run out. Destiny World Outreach Center is located at 101 North W.S. Young Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.