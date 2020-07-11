Over 30 local residents were signed up to give blood at the Carter Blood Care drive at the First United Methodist Church in Killeen on Saturday.
Marty Portmann is a member of the church and the organizer of the blood drive.
“It’s just a good way to help in a very small way,” Portmann said. “We’re just grateful to be able to do this, to help out. I think with the epidemic, everyone is needing blood with this COVID mess and the state of Texas is no different. It’s an easy thing to do for the community.”
Vickie Carpenter is the operations manager of recruitment for Carter Blood Care and she talked about the need for blood.
“We always need blood in the summer,” Carpenter said. She said that the coronavirus outbreak has caused a shortage of blood because so many of their normal blood drives have been canceled because of the virus.
Lynn Hauze is a Killeen resident and a member of the church and she gave blood.
“I’ve given blood on and off for my whole life, just not recently. It’s important that we do whatever we can to take care of each other, so this was easy enough,” Hauze said.
Portmann said this was the first blood drive the church has done in around two years and that organizers plan to do another drive in August.
Other blood drives
Other blood drives, as part of the 17th annual H-E-B Challenge, are also being planned this month.
“H-E-B began the community partnership with Carter BloodCare in 2002, when the company sponsored our first large-scale, companywide, multi-location blood drive event,” according to a news release from Carter Blood Care. “This year’s blood drive event will be held at various H-E-B locations in central Texas for two consecutive weeks, beginning July 17.”
The first drive is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at 2511 Trimmier Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or an appointment time, contact Marissa Rios at 254-526-9674.
The second H-E-B Challenge drive is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 at 1101 Stan Schlueter in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or an appointment time, contact Amy Somera at 254-226-3600.
“More than any other summer, this year is crucial for the blood supply,” said Linda Goelzer, director of Carter BloodCare public relations. “Blood drives at schools, businesses ... have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions; thus, creating a large deficit in the community blood supply.”
The H-E-B store with the highest ratio of donors versus partners (employees) receives a traveling trophy; this helps equal the playing field between small and large stores. The store that accumulates the most units of blood from their drive is also awarded a trophy.
H-E-B Corsicana was the 2019 champion for the highest percentage of donor participation, with 21% participation. Killeen Trimmier H-E-B won the 2019 contest for the greatest number of donations accrued, with 43 units.
“Masks are required for donors and our staff; we are performing additional sanitizing between donations; and there is room for social distancing,” according to the release.
Carter BloodCare has begun COVID-19 antibody testing for a limited time. All successful blood donations at the H-E-B challenge will be tested. Donors can retrieve their results, in one to two weeks, through their online donor account. Donors can create an account after their donation, if they do not have one.
For information on donor eligibility and appointments, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.