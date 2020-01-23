A church in Killeen is hosting an event to help stop sex trafficking and inform residents on what they can do to help.
Westside Baptist Church, 711 Stagecoach Road, is hosting the event from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight. The event is free and open to the public.
Speakers include Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King, a member of the Killeen Police Department Sex Crime Division and Dee Dee Woods, Fort Hood’s sexual assault/sexual harassment prevention expert.
Contact Damar Jones at 254-669-9281 for more information.
