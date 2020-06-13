The grills are hot and the burgers are sizzling in the parking lot of a Killeen church.
True Deliverance Ministries in Killeen is hosting a free barbecue event for the community at its location, 201 W. Jasper Drive, until 5 p.m. today or until they give away all the food.
The church has enough food for around 200 people.
Jamarcquers Pitts, an elder of the church, said he thought about the idea of the free barbecue when he and associate pastor Maurice Jones were driving around Killeen one day.
"We can't sit and talk to each and every one of them, and just walk up to them, but we can feed them," he said of the barbecue. "We cant give everybody a dollar, but we can feed them."
Around 15 volunteers helped cook, distribute food and even stand on the street trying to lure people in.
Two of the people who came in to get food were Killeen residents Talaranasia Hawkins and Chenelle Jnolewis.
"It's good to have people out here doing this out (of) the kindness of their heart," Hawkins said. "There's not too many people out here like that, so it's very good to have some people around to help with no catch to it."
Pitts said the barbecue was free, and the church was not taking donations for it.
One of the volunteers, Douglas Ziegler, said he regularly volunteers at events like the one Saturday.
"The best part about it is seeing the people just come up, man, and eat," he said. "Some people just think don't nobody care nothing about them."
The church served hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs and baked beans. It also offered water and sports drinks.
