Children and families wanting to get up close and personal with a collection of city service vehicles from various local departments can do so Saturday at Faith Point Church in Killeen.
The church, 1826 Stagecoach Road in Killeen, is hosting the Touch-A-Truck festival and will feature vehicles from departments, including the Killeen fire and police departments, Waste Management, and the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.