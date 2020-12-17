Faith Point Church in Killeen is hosting a toy drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at its property, 1826 Stagecoach Road in Killeen.
Toys donated will be given out during the church’s Christmas Eve service and party, which is open to the public and begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the church.
For the past 14 years, the church had a partnership with a local retailer and had hosted a service and party in an empty lot on Dimple Street in Killeen.
The toy drive will be sponsored by Buddy’s Home Furnishings, which will be giving out prizes in a raffle. Each toy equals one raffle entry.
Prizes include a 55-inch TV, a QFX PA speaker and more.
A group is also coming from the Seguin area to hold a car show and provide free food.
