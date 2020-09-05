Local Killeen church, Open Fire International Fellowship, hosted a Facebook Live forum recently about overcoming the fear of the police.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble joined hosts pastor Lincoln George Coffie, assistant pastor Apryl Coffie and minister Kerry Ann Frazier, along with Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis Sr, and Killeen middle school teacher Chris Owusu for the Thursday night forum.
“So much has happened in our nation,” said Frazier on Facebook Live. “In March we all went into the pandemic and we saw several murders nationwide which rocked communities.”
Kimble first addressed the audience by answering why he decided to become a police officer.
“The church I attended in Milwaukee had some of the first black police officers that attended the church,” he said. “I watched those officers help issues of people in the church, it was community policing before it was even a thing back in the 70s. I said ‘I wanna do what they do; I wanna fix problems.’”
Kimble reflected on watching the events unfold with George Floyd.
“Before we heard about events like this, and now we have actually seen it,” he said. “I was disgusted to see a person who took the same oath as I did to do that to another person under the authority of this badge, I was sick. I went back to my staff and we talked about making sure that doesn’t happen with our department. ‘Can I control the actions of every police officer 24/7?’ I can’t control every one at any given time, but our philosophy is that of community policing. We will engage in partnerships and we will try deep in our soul to make sure things like that can’t happen.”
Kimble said he hopes that the fear of police in the community is not there.
“I have to acknowledge that the events that are happening nationally has an effect on our community,” he said. “I have to make myself available, and what we saw with those events is a community problem.”
But the police can be part of the solution, Kimble said on the Facebook Live video which got about 1,800 views.
“We put out a reform package on our website, looked at our use of force policy, training procedures and (Wednesday) we opened a transparency page so you can see the racial breakdown of the department, men, women, minorities, the pursuits, complaints, our policies because the police department belongs to the citizens,” Kimble said.
Davis said he had been involved in law enforcement since the age of 18.
“I just recently retired in the police capacity,” he said. “I watch the younger people and share the knowledge with them, teach them how to be safe and to treat others the way you would want to be treated.”
Apryl Coffie said she wants a change for police officers across the nation.
“I want to see better,” she said. “I don’t want the cops defunded, because who are we going to call, Ghostbusters?”
Owusu said his view on police has not changed since in recent months.
“I understand in every field there are bad apples,” he said, “Some officers have an unconscious bias and they perform their job with that mind-set but I don’t look at police with that bias.”
Kimble said he has explained to his kids on how to deal with police in certain situations.
“If they are at a traffic stop, ‘I don’t care if it is 20 below’ you roll down all your windows, turn the lights on and the car off and wait for further instructions,” he said. “If by chance you meet that 2% you want to leave and then we will deal with the aftermath when it’s over. Find out all the information you can, see if there is a body camera involved, if you can safely record the incident get the car number, make notes if you can. If you encounter that 1 or 2% survive it and then you complete the legal and complaint channels as necessary.”
