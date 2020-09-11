A Killeen church has officially cut the ribbon on a brand new building in south Killeen.
Faith Point Church has been working on constructing an eight building campus on 17 acres that will include a cafe, a children’s ministry building, a youth ministry building, a counseling center and an administration building, according to Scott Hoxworth, the pastor of Faith Point.
Hoxworth talked about the opening of the church’s auditorium that will hold its first official service on Sunday.
“I’m excited. It’s hard to believe that it’s here. We have worked long and hard and believed in this project for a long time,” Hoxworth said. “One of the happiest moments of our lives.”
The auditorium will seat around 500 and the square footage is around 15,000.
Previously, Faith Point Church was located at the current CarMax used car dealership at 3504 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
Hoxworth would not give the price of the new project but said the sale of the old property to CarMax was enough to purchase the new property and build the project on it.
In a previous story from the Herald, four permits for construction of the project totalled around $4.86 million.
Hoxworth discussed why the church decided to move.
“The building was an old building, I think it was built in ‘84, it was originally intended to be a gymnasium,” Hoxworth said. “It had narrow walls, you couldn’t really build community in it. It was a great place to worship but it was not feasible for the things we do anymore.”
Charles Keahey has been a member of Faith Point Church since 1981.
“I was there for the old church building, I was there when that was first opened up,” Keahey said. “This just warms my heart.”
Keahey added that he is looking forward to the possible growth of the church and “reaching out to the community.”
Sabrina Hammonds has been a member of the church since 2014.
“It has been a whirlwind, it’s been a little crazy but I’m excited to see it all come together,” Hammonds said. “It’s really exciting just to see, like God’s fulfillment of promises right here in this building.”
She added that the new building feels like a “home” after they have been a traveling church for the last two years.
The church will be holding an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and the grand opening services will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.
