In what was a first for Bread of Life Church of God in Christ, around 200 people were fed Saturday during a food giveaway.
“This is our first time doing it,” said the Rev. Kurt Broadnax, pastor of the Killeen church. “We’re looking to do some other ones in the future.”
The church has been at 2300 E. Rancier Ave. in Killeen for about three years.
“There’s a great need to help people that are walking through the pandemic, social unrest — a number of things,” Broadnax said. “We want to encourage them and try to strengthen them in some small way.”
Inside the boxes of food were baked chicken, potato salad, green beans, a dinner roll and a piece of cake.
The church had enough food for around 200 boxes of food.
If there were any left when the church concluded the giveaway, Broadnax said the church intended to take the remaining meals to the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in downtown Killeen.
On top of each meal, there was a business card for the church as well as a tract, or an encouraging message.
“Yes, we want to feed people, but also, we want to give them a sense of God in their life,” Broadnax said. “We’re concerned about the total man.”
Broadnax said the church began the food giveaway out of an obedience to God.
