The Pershing Park Baptist Church in Killeen lost its steeple during Sunday’s severe weather and high winds, according to church officials Monday.
The steeple also had a lightning rod at the top which had “clear burn marks” around it.
There were about 30 people inside the church on Old FM 440 just prior to the incident, according to the assistant pastor.
A cleanup crew was on the roof late Monday morning to assess the damage and found a number of damaged gutters and ridge lines, presumably due to the steeple rolling from the roof onto an adjacent parking lot.
