Two workers at Pershing Park Baptist Church asses the damage from Sunday's storm when high winds blew down the steeple which has been atop the sanctuary for almost 20 years.

The Pershing Park Baptist Church in Killeen lost its steeple during Sunday’s severe weather and high winds, according to church officials Monday.

The steeple also had a lightning rod at the top which had “clear burn marks” around it.

