The Killeen Church of Christ is hosting a four-day meeting at the church location, 400 N. W.S. Young Drive, to teach on the topic of encouraging people to grow in grace.
“We do gospel meetings every year in June,” said Victoria Polanco, the church’s secretary.
The guest speaker of the event is Matthew Gibson.
Gibson is a preacher and instructor at Southwest School of Bible Studies in Austin. He holds a degree in business communications along with being a certified firefighter, EMT and Realtor.
Throughout the meetings there will be one Bible class and a total of five sermons through Sunday to Wednesday.
The schedule for the different teachings are below:
June 25: 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning Bible class — What Is Most Important Question
June 25: 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning sermon — Why Nothing But the Blood
June 25: 5 p.m. Sunday evening sermon — Crumbs are All We Need
June 26: 7 p.m. Monday sermon — When God Really Can Use You
June 27: 7 p.m. Tuesday sermon — Hardest Sermon Jesus Preached
June 28: 7 p.m. Wednesday sermon — How to Affair Proof Your Marriage
