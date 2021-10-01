St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 2800 Trimmier Road in Killeen, at noon Sunday will have a Blessing of the Pets Celebration Service.
All kinds of pets are welcome along with their humans. This is in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, whose feast day is celebrated on Oct. 4 each year, according to the church.
The public is invited to the free event.
“We will give out St. Francis pet tags to each pet and a veterinarian will be in attendance to give examinations and some goodies for each of the pets,” church officials said. “The blessing will take place outside on the porch. Distancing and masks will be preferred.”
