New Life Christian Fellowship Center, 5103 South Fort Hood St. in Killeen, will be hosting a free vaccine clinic Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The vaccine clinic, which is sponsored by the Texas Military Department as well as the Texas Division of Emergency Management, is offering free Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
Killeen resident Bear Jones announced the event at Tuesday’s City Hall workshop.
“We gotta get our people vaccinated,” Jones said.
According to the press release, the mobile vaccine clinic can also be scheduled for business or civic organizations, so long as that business or organization has 10 or more employees or visitors that choose to be vaccinated.
Homebound residents can also apply for vaccinations through the mobile clinic by dialing 844-90-TEXAS.
For more information regarding the vaccine clinic, interested parties may call 972-823-3800.
