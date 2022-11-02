Michael H. Imhoff

Michael H. Imhoff

Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Cmdr. Michael H. Imhoff is the guest speaker at Central Christian Church this weekend.

Imhoff is scheduled to speak during a men’s breakfast at the church, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday. He will also speak during the church’s Sunday services beginning at 10:45 a.m. and a luncheon gathering after the service Sunday. The public is invited to all of the events.

