Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Cmdr. Michael H. Imhoff is the guest speaker at Central Christian Church this weekend.
Imhoff is scheduled to speak during a men’s breakfast at the church, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday. He will also speak during the church’s Sunday services beginning at 10:45 a.m. and a luncheon gathering after the service Sunday. The public is invited to all of the events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.