Killeen’s Cicis restaurant, a primarily buffet-style restaurant specializing in pizza, will remain open under normal operations despite the corporate office’s attempt to restructure through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
“There’s no impact on the local store,” said Jamie Izaks, a spokesman for Cicis. “It’s a locally-owned and operated franchise.”
The current owner of the Killeen store, Chad Goodwin, purchased the franchise in September. He has been with Cicis for more than 25 years and has previously owned the stores in Round Rock and New Braunfels.
After being closed for much of the coronavirus pandemic, Cicis in Killeen reopened Oct. 28 under Goodwin’s command.
Cicis has operated at 832 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen since at least the early 1990s.
Through the bankruptcy process, D&G Investors, an affiliate of SSCP Management and Gala Capital Partners, is anticipated to acquire the company to provide investment capital, according to a news release by Izaks.
Combined, the aforementioned companies have over 50 years of restaurant experience with different brands, the release said.
The bankruptcy is anticipated to be a quick process, the release also said.
Multiple media outlets, including CNN, Fox Business and The Wall Street Journal have reported that the bankruptcy is due in part to in-person dining restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in an increase in food delivery.
“The agreement calls for an expedited chapter 11 process that is expected to be complete by March to address the company’s nearly $82 million debt load, according to court papers,” The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The Killeen Cicis is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
