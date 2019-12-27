Community Graphic

The Killeen Citizens Academy will run from Jan. 23 through March 26 and the city of Killeen is now accepting applications until Jan. 3, according to a news release from the city.

The Killeen Citizens Academy is a nine-week session for residents to get an inside look at the city’s government, according to the news release.

