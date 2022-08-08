Two candidates have been selected among more than 100 who applied for Killeen city secretary and city attorney positions.
“One-hundred and fifteen candidates is neither good or bad,” City Manager Kent Cagle said in an email. “The vast majority did not meet minimum qualifications. I will be sending selections to the City Council for approval on (Aug. 16) and (Aug. 23).”
The Killeen City Council meeting on Aug. 16 is a workshop. The following week, it is a regular meeting.
The city attorney position has been filled by Interim City Attorney Holli Clements since Traci Briggs resigned in June. Laura Calcote was appointed interim city secretary following Lucy Aldrich’s resignation the same month.
For city attorney, 15 candidates applied for the position that pays $194,000 annually — up from the $170,568.11 salary Briggs received until her retirement to take a job at Central Texas College. For city secretary, 102 people applied. The salary for that position is $86,000.
Janell Ford, a spokeswoman for the city, did not identify the new hires when asked Monday but said their names will be revealed during the workshop on Aug. 16. Ford said in an email that the new city attorney is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24, and the new city secretary’s first day is set for Sept. 12.
As for the other staff positions still open — executive director of finance and executive director of recreation services — no one has been hired.
The former executive director of recreation services, Joe Brown, resigned in July. He had been with the city for just over three years, with an annual salary of $131,599.52. The new salary for that position is listed at “up to 145,000.” As of Monday, 40 candidates had applied for the job.
Jonathan Locke, the former executive director of finance, also resigned in July. He had been with the city for seven years, with an annual salary of $155,339.18. A search firm is recruiting his replacement.
Neither Locke, Brown nor, who had been with the city for 19 years, provided reasons for their resignations. Aldrich’s salary was $71,806.18.
