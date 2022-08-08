Killeen City Hall

Killeen City Hall

Two candidates have been selected among more than 100 who applied for Killeen city secretary and city attorney positions.

“One-hundred and fifteen candidates is neither good or bad,” City Manager Kent Cagle said in an email. “The vast majority did not meet minimum qualifications. I will be sending selections to the City Council for approval on (Aug. 16) and (Aug. 23).”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.