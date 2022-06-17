Killeen City Attorney Traci Briggs — who is one of the highest paid city employees and works closely with the City Council on governing Killeen — will be leaving the city after accepting a job at Central Texas College, city officials confirmed on Friday.
Briggs, who has worked for Killeen government for the past 22 years, was appointed as city attorney in 2020 after previous city attorney Kathy Davis left to work as Temple’s city attorney.
Briggs has been employed with the city since Dec. 1, 1999.
Briggs’ last day with the Killeen will be June 24, Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford confirmed on Friday.
She started her legal career as a prosecutor with the city of Killeen. She then served as the assistant city attorney and police legal advisor for three years and served as the deputy city attorney beginning in 2004.
After getting her Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern University in Los Angeles, she went on to obtain her Bachelor of Business Administration, with an emphasis in Marketing from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
In an article from the Herald in 2020, the base salary of the city attorney at the time was $160,000 plus benefits and a $3,000 car allowance.
