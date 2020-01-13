Matthew Grady, Killeen’s internal auditor, spoke with close to 20 people about a few department goals he has planned for the new year.
The sitdown was during Councilwoman Shirley Fleming’s monthly advisory committee meeting on Monday. The meetings are regularly held at The Bloom Coffee Roasters in North Killeen and open to the public.
Grady has been with the city for three years and said he “likes it here.” Prior to his current post, Grady was with the Department of Justice for 20 years.
“What I would like to do this year is to advance on governmental transparency and to look at all the areas that need to be looked at,” Grady said.
During his three years in Killeen, Grady has conducted several audits; the latest one was released Dec. 31 on the Killeen Municipal Court.
High turnovers and fine collection struggles are reasons the municipal court saw a drop in revenue in the last three fiscal years, according to Grady’s audit.
He told the Herald the reasons he undertook the task stems from the result of a FY17 external management audit and “focus on areas of gaining city revenue.”
The scope of the audit focused on collections activity for October 2017 through September 2019.
Grady’s finding showed reduced collection efforts and fewer closed cases combined resulted in a significant decline in revenue. Fiscal Year 2017 saw $2.9 million in fine revenue. That number dropped to $2.5 million in 2018 and to $2.4 million in 2019.
Grady told the audience on Monday that the court has since established an internal collection unit that will solely keep track on receiving funds from fines issued by the court.
Street fees
Grady also told the audience he would be overseeing the funding process for the city’s street maintenance fees, which was put into place in August 2019.
The monthly $1.70 fee is attached to residents’ utility bill. Non-residential properties are classified by use and the fee is calculated using a single-family equivalent per unit, according to city reports. It was adopted by the Killeen City Council in December 2018.
The fee is designed to provide a funding source to maintain streets, according to the release. It cannot be used for road construction or reconstruction.
Grady said his job on the project “is to make sure the money coming in is going towards what it is intended for.”
Next month, Fleming will have City Manager Kent Cagle as a guest speaker. The meeting will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 10.
